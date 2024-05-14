OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds Forward With SEC Experience
Porter Moser added to his front court on Tuesday.
Alabama transfer Mohamed Wague committed to the Sooners, Wague told On3.
Wague was used in a reserve roll for the Crimson Tide, as the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds on 8.5 minutes per game.
Prior to joining Alabama, Wague played 10.6 minutes per game for West Virginia.
He chipped in 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest with the Mountaineers.
Wague is Moser’s sixth addition this offseason having previously added High Point guard Duke Miles, Dayton guard Kobe Elvis, Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones and Fairfield guard Brycen Goodine.
The Sooners suffered yet another max exodus after missing the program’s third NCAA Tournament under Moser, causing the coaching staff to once again rebuild through the transfer portal ahead of OU’s transition into the SEC.