OU Basketball: Oklahoma Forward Luke Northweather to Enter Transfer Portal
After spending the last three seasons in Norman, Sooner forward Luke Northweather is headed elsewhere.
The Jefferson City, MO, product entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon with two years of eligibility remaining.
The former Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year came to Norman with large expectations but he was never able to reach his full potential.
The 6-foot-11 Northweather was occassionally a reliable perimeter shooter, averaging 34 percent this season as he scored 2.7 points per game in 2024-25. Overall, Northweather averaged 2.4 points per game as a Sooner and was never really able to establish a permanent role within Porter Moser's lineup.
He provided an offensive spark early in the non-conference play during the Sooners' trip to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis. Northweather contributed eight points against Providence and set his career high of 10 points against Arizona, but when SEC play began Northweather was relegated to a role at the end of the bench.
While he did find some valuable minutes towards the end of the season against Texas and throughout the postseason due to Sam Godwin's injury. He had found himself not gaining a ton of playing time in Norman.
Oklahoma's potential frontcourt depth now rests on potentially another portal addition, along with Mohamed Wague gaining an extra year of eligibility and incoming freshman signee Kai Rogers.