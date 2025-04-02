Report: Oklahoma Guard Duke Miles Enters Transfer Portal
A fourth Oklahoma player is reportedly headed to the transfer portal.
Guard Duke Miles has entered the portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Miles will have one remaining year of eligibility due to a medical hardship waiver he gained during his 2022-23 season at Troy where he played just six games.
Miles came to Oklahoma after spending parts of four seasons at Troy and High Point.
In his only season as a Sooner, Miles averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Miles joins Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacob Fredson-Cole as members of Porter Moser's team who are reportedly headed to the portal.
With Jeremiah Fears likely headed to the NBA and fellow starters Jalon Moore, Kobe Elvis, Sam Godwin and Brycen Goodine out of eligibility, the Sooners might not not have a returning starter for the 2025-26 season.
The only guard currently on the roster that has any significant playing time is local product Dayton Forsythe.
Even with a steady freshman class coming in and the potential of Mohamed Wague returning after gaining an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA's junior college eligibility changes, Moser and his staff have quite a bit of work to do to reload in the transfer portal and build off their NCAA Tournament appearance.