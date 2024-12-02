OU Basketball: Oklahoma Guard Jeremiah Fears Named SEC Freshman of Week
In addition to Oklahoma receiving a spot in the AP Top 25, the Sooners got more good news on Monday.
Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. The Sooners are 7-0 to begin the 2024-25 season, and Fears is a big reason why.
Fears and the Sooners competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament last week, battling Providence, Arizona and Louisville.
Fears began the tournament strong, scoring 20 points and logging seven assists and four steals in the Sooners’ first-round win over the Friars.
Then, Fears led OU in scoring with 26 points (on 7-for-17 shooting) as the Sooners upset No. 24 Arizona 82-77 in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. He ended the tournament strongly, too, as Fears notched 10 points, four assists and a team-high three steals against the Cardinals in the championship game.
Read More: Oklahoma Included in AP Top 25; Where are the Sooners Ranked?
Fears, originally from Chandler, AZ, was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school. He was rated as the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2024 class and chose Oklahoma over offers from Providence, Tennessee, Arizona, Creighton and others.
He is second in scoring for the Sooners this year, averaging 16.9 points per game. Fears is also averaging 4.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Oklahoma is No. 21 in the latest AP Poll, as the Sooners are 7-0. OU hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the ACC-SEC Challenge.