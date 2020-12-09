After big games by Manek & Reaves, does OU  have more weapons to take to Xavier?

Who’s turn is it, anyway?

Will it be senior Brady Manek, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s season-opening win over UTSA?

Or will it be senior Austin Reaves, who lit up Fort Worth with 32 points in the Sooners’ conference-opening win over TCU?

It’s early in what will be an uneven college basketball season, but OU’s senior tandem currently rank 1-2 among Big 12 Conference scorers at 21.5 (Manek) and 20.0 (Reaves) per game.

They’ll try to stay hot when the Sooners (2-0) visit Xavier (6-0) on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Tip-off is 7 p.m. CT and the game is on Fox Sports 1.

“Yeah, they’re a good basketball team,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of the Musketeers. “They’re 6-0 for a reason and it’ll be a big challenge.”

Maybe Reaves and Manek will power the Sooners to an impressive road win. Or maybe they won’t have to. Kruger has gotten contributions from other players in the first two games. Maybe one of those guys can step up and deliver a big night.

Sophomore point guard De’Vion Harmon, for instance, scored 22 on 7-of-11 shooting against UTSA, then contributed 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting against TCU. Harmon spent the offseason developing his shot and, coming off the bench now, may be poised to regularly deliver big offensive games.

“He’s worked a ton during that 4-5 months since last year,” Kruger said. “Nobody’s put any more in than De’Vion the gym. Great to see him get those results. We need that from him.”

Or maybe it’ll be senior forward Kur Kuath, whose role — and game — has expanded to the point where he’s now averaging 9.0 points and shooting 78 percent from the floor.

“I think the biggest thing for Kur in this new expanded role, is that he just get more repetitions,” Kruger said. “He’s had two ball games, really, with the role of higher expectations, both defensively and offensively, and I think with time he’ll just keep getting better. He’s very skilled. He keeps making that mid-range jumper. … He’ll keep making progress as he gets more comfortable with that expanded role.”

Or maybe it’ll be true freshman Trey Phipps, the sharpshooter from Tulsa who buried four 3s in the season opener and hit another in Fort Worth. He’s averaging 7.5 points so far, but his role has been limited. As it expands, he’ll get more opportunities.

“He’s a shooter,” Kruger said. “He’s a guy that’s done that all his life. Really been pleased that he’s taken on the same role here as he did in high school. So he didn’t step back and say, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this.’ His mentality has been to catch and shoot it. Which has made him effective throughout his life, throughout his basketball career, and that’s what will make him effective here.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.