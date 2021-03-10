COMMENTARY: One hard, painful year later, the Big 12 Tournament is back

We’re still a few hours from the opening game of the 2021 Big 12 Tournament, so maybe there’s still a little nervous tension.

But from the looks of things, we made it.

Thursday marks one year to the day since the sports world — and pretty much the world at large — slammed on the brakes.

That’s when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz canceled their game in Oklahoma City, beginning an almost inconceivable cascade of fear and uncertainty that wiped out the conference basketball tournaments, then the NCAA Tournaments, then all of sport.

The arrival of the Novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic — and America’s reaction now one year ago — was unprecedented in U.S. history. Sports were shut down, yes, but so were schools, churches, restaurants, businesses, funerals, weddings, concerts, birthday parties, holidays and society in general.

Instead of live basketball, the Sprint Center sat empty one year ago Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Eventually, trickles of normalcy began to return. Youth sports got going again over the summer. A re-imagined NBA season bubbled up in Orlando, and it was fun. Major League Baseball eventually got together as best it could and played another memorable postseason. And football — its societal enormity once, perhaps, taken for granted — saved us all.

And over the winter, a month late and a bit disjointed, along came college basketball.

A quick personal aside: I started with Sports Illustrated Sooners on March 4, and March 11 was my first live event. Yes, that March 11. It was Oklahoma Pro Day. (For the next six months, it was also my last live event, right up until that first home football game in Norman.)

We covered that Pro Day as usual — no masks, of course — and we attended press conferences staged by Lincoln Riley and Jalen Hurts — in person. I know, right?

When the work day was done, I began the trip home from Norman to Tulsa. I often listen to the Thunder radio broadcast on the drive back, but this time, knowing my wife would have the game on when I got home, I listened to music instead.

I walked in the door and she was watching a move — something with Kevin Costner, I think — and I presumed she had DVR’d the game and was waiting for me to get home. (I definitely married up.) Instead, she asked, “Did you hear they canceled the Thunder game?”

“What? They can’t cancel the Thunder game? Why?”

That reaction persisted in my mind for most of the next two or three days — “They can’t cancel the Big 12 Tournament. They can’t cancel the NCAA Tournament. They can’t cancel spring sports.”

Was I wrong.

OU senior Kristian Doolittle's career ended unceremoniously in 2020. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

That’s just one story from one know-nothing sportswriter. Now imagine what Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was thinking 365 days ago.

“It was kind of surreal, to tell you the truth,” Bowlsby said Monday on a teleconference with reporters. “We made the decision on Wednesday to try to play the games on Wednesday evening, which we did.”

No. 8-seed Oklahoma State beat No. 9 Iowa State 72-71 in the 6 p.m. game, and No. 10 Kansas State scored a 53-49 upset over 7-seed TCU in the 8 o’clock game. A crowd of 17,606 filled the Sprint Center (now T-Mobile Arena).

Kansas State and TCU played the last game of the 2020 Big 12 Tournament Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“We really, at that point, didn’t know very much about the virus,” Bowlsby said. “We didn’t know about wearing masks. We made the decision during the evening on Wednesday to reduce the amount of fans that we were going to allow in to 250 per school.”

The next day, 4-seed Texas and No. 5 Texas Tech had arrived at the arena for their 11 a.m. tipoff. They were warming up on the floor when Bowlsby, upon consultation with university leadership and his staff, made the hard choice: the tournament was finished.

Bars and restaurants in the Kansas City Power and Light District went dark. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“By the time we got to late morning on Thursday, we made the decision — at about the same time that the health department declared a medical emergency — that we weren’t going to be able to play,” Bowlsby said. “As you may recall, the teams were already in the locker rooms to get ready for that 11 o’clock game.”

The eight remaining teams and their travel parties had already set up in Kansas City. Media and fans had descended on the arena. Administrators, referees, ticket takers, concessionaires — everyone was ready for tipoff.

And then, not unlike the night before at OKC’s Chesapeake Energy Arena, it was over. The four games that day — Tech vs. Texas, No. 1 Kansas vs. OSU, No. 2 Baylor vs. K-State and Lon Kruger and No. 3 OU vs. No. 6 West Virginia — would not be played.

Ever.

“Things were moving quickly and they were happening in real time,” Bowlsby said. “We were on the phone with our presidents and chancellors. We had all the ADs in a room doing business — at that time, we didn’t even know that we had to socially distance from one another. We were all gathered around a telephone and probably lucky we didn’t infect one another.

Bob Bowlsby's unexpected press conference on March 12, 2020 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“It was all surreal. I recall sitting in that press conference. It was a little bit of an out-of-body experience. You just don’t feel that that is the sort of thing that you get in front of the media and say ‘Yeah, we’re serious. We’re not playing.’

“It’s been an adventure ever since then.”

As an administrator, Bowlsby went to Kansas City well aware of the public health crisis on many levels. But from the Big 12’s perspective, things escalated to the point of cancellation only that Wednesday night, March 11.

And it began in Oklahoma City, when Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Fear spread through the sports world like a dark, cold shadow.

“Well, you know the NBA shut down and the players with the Jazz that became positive, that really hit our basketball players hard,” Bowlsby said. “Once they saw the NBA cancelling games, all of a sudden this became real to them. I remember that so vividly.

“Because they don’t really — you know young kids, they’re handsome, intelligent and bulletproof. They’re going about their business and they don’t think about getting a virus that could kill somebody. So it became real when those players became positive and they started canceling games.”

A sign of the coming pandemic one year ago in Kansas City William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Bowlsby said once this year’s Big 12 Tournament tips off this evening with a 5:30 game between 8-seed TCU and 9-seed Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma’s game against No. 10 Iowa State at 8:30, it will look different.

“They’ll all be tested every day — the entire 34 that are in their travel party,” Bowlsby said. “That’s consistent with what’s going to be the case at the NCAA Tournament next week. Beyond that, they’ll be taking meals in the hotels. They won’t be going out to restaurants and that sort of thing without special arrangements. I think you’ll see masks still being worn, and distance between chairs on benches.

“There will be an effort to keep the Tier 1 security people separated from those in Tier 2. One of the things you won’t see is working media down right next to the floor. Everybody that’s going to be down close to the floor is going to be in a Tier 1 environment and will have been tested every day. There are some things that are very different than previous years, but most of it is consistent with what we’ve been doing throughout the year.”

Brady Manek versus Iowa State Ty Russell / OU Athletics

The Big 12 lost in the neighborhood of $7 million just from the cancellation of the men’s and women’s tournaments, Bowlsby said. The league also suffered a massive loss of revenue from the NCAA Tournament. And, he clarified, schools were hit the hardest in the fall by a lack of attendance at home football games along with the cancellation of two-thirds of the non-conference schedule.

“We feel like we are in a much better situation right now,” Bowlsby said, “than we were last July when we didn’t know if we were going to be able to play football, or what the fall and winter and spring were going to hold in store for us. I think we’ve been able to get ourselves in a good spot. But it’s going to be a matter of years before the institutions have fully recovered and before we will be certain that we are back to business as usual.”

Coexisting in the COVID world alongside a deadly virus has been difficult for everyone. But wearing masks and staying home and not shaking hands is one thing. Coping with the loss of friends and colleagues and loved ones has been, at times, debilitating.

But 2021 has arrived. A year has passed since the fear from that fateful night in Oklahoma City spilled over into Kansas City and beyond, removing a six-month chunk of our sporting life — and so much more.

A vaccine has arrived, and that, along with all those annoying but life-saving guidelines, have allowed us to get back to a life that’s closer to normal.

A year later, sport is back. The Big 12 Tournament is back. Hope is back.

“It’s good to be up at our conference tournament,” Bowlsby said. “There were no times during the season where we really didn’t think we would get here, but we were never sure what kinds of things we might have to work around in order to accomplish that feat.

“As it turned out, we had some great competition on the men’s and women’s side. I think we’re in for a couple of outstanding tournaments this week and I think we’ll be well represented at the national level when it comes time to participate in the two NCAA Tournaments.”