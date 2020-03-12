AllSooners
Coronavirus update 2.0: No March Madness, no CWS, no WCWS

John. E. Hoover

In the latest update on Coronavirus fears sweeping America, the NCAA has canceled the NCAA Tournament, so it seems Oklahoma's (and everyone else's) basketball season is over.

Furthermore, the NCAA also canceled all remaining winter and spring sports championships. That means the College World Series will not be played.

The Big 12 also suspended all other spring sports, and spring football practice may be in trouble, too.

The Big 12 also suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting.

Per a Big 12 release, games and recruiting will be halted until March 29, although teams can still practice on campus - if they're in season. If they're not in season, such as football or women's soccer, those practices are suspended until March 29.

All Big 12 championship events are cancelled until April 15. That basically means equestrian and gymnastics.

