Former Oklahoma G Austin Reaves Settling in Quickly With Los Angeles Lakers

The former Sooner signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason.

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves is having himself a good week with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, it was announced that Reaves was signing a standard NBA contract with the Lakers after signing a two-way deal with the team as an undrafted free agent back in July.

On Tuesday, Reaves spoke at the Lakers’ media day and revealed an incredible nickname that somehow went under the radar throughout his time in Norman.

According to Reaves, he was known as “Hillbilly Kobe,” or simply “HBK" for short. He credits graduate assistant Anthony Rini as giving him the name when he was with Oklahoma.

“I’m from Arkansas, the middle of nowhere, and I grew up on a farm so it kind of fits,” Reaves said.

Social media naturally has greatly been enjoying this revelation, but fans aren't the only ones. Reaves' teammates seem to be enjoying it as well.

Reaves also said that one of his duties as a rookie at minicamp is making trips to the store to get whatever is needed for the veterans, including former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

It seems the former Oklahoma point guard is quickly fitting in amongst the many stars on the team including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the aforementioned Westbrook among others.

Reaves and the Lakers will open up the NBA preseason on Sunday at home against the Brooklyn Nets before beginning regular action at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.