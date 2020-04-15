Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless are officially Sooners.

Gibson, a former North Texas standout, and Harkless, who comes to Norman from Cal State-Northridge, put pen to paper and signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday, per a press release from the program.

“Both Mo and Elijah are outstanding young men,” said head coach Lon Kruger. “The coaches at their former programs really enjoyed coaching them. They both possess a strong desire to be good teammates, are self-motivated and want to work hard every day to make as much progress as possible. We’re excited to have them join the Sooner family.”

Harkless became the first player in CSU-Northridge history to record a triple-double this past season, and led the Big West in steals to go along with his 10.7 points per game. The 6-foot-4 stud also led all Big West guards with 5.8 rebounds per game.

Gibson is the player that many Sooner fans will be more familiar with, as he'll travel just two hours up the road from Denton. This past season with the Mean Green, the 6-foot-1 Waco native poured in 14.5 points per game and helped lead UNT to a regular-season title in Conference USA.

In a December matchup with Oklahoma, Gibson popped off for 21 points in an 82-80 loss. He's a prolific three-point shooter, having connected on 39.4 percent of his career attempts, and has recorded 16 games with at least five triples.

Gibson and Harkless will each sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations, but should add depth and maturity to the Sooner backcourt once they're cleared to play.

Both have two years of eligibility remaining.

