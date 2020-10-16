SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Lon Kruger says eligibility still up in the air for Sooners' transfer guards

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger's Oklahoma basketball team scored a pair of highly regarded commitments in the class of 2020, landing Tulsa-area prep guard Trey Phipps and California implant Josh O'Garro. But Kruger also made waves in the transfer portal, scoring two athletic combo guards in Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless.

Phipps is expected to redshirt, and Kruger has already announced that O'Garro will do the same. But Gibson, a transfer from North Texas, and Harkless, formerly of CSU-Northridge, could contribute immediately to the Sooners' lineup.

Assuming they're eligible, that is.

Both players will have to successfully appeal to the NCAA for immediate eligibility in order to compete this season for Oklahoma. In Kruger's first press conference of the fall, he said that his program was still waiting on word as to Gibson and Harkless' status.

"No update as far as a ruling," Kruger said. "No response at this point. Expect something in the near future; certainly the season’s still six or seven weeks away, but it’ll be approaching more quickly than we might imagine."

The good news for the Sooners' duo of portal products is that the NCAA has frozen eligibility for all student-athletes in winter sports this upcoming season. The 2020-21 campaign will thus amount to a free year of eligibility, which bodes well for the odds that Gibson and Harkless win their respective appeals.

If the two are indeed ruled eligible, they'll join an experienced Oklahoma team that includes five seniors. Brady Manek and Austin Reaves each averaged nearly 15 points per game last season, while Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams came on strong in the season's closing stretch. Walk-on Read Streller is the fifth member of the Sooners' senior group.

"We’ve got a good veteran group in terms of experience, Elijah and Mo having a couple years of experience under their belt as well," said Kruger. "As a group, those [older players] have done a nice job leading."

Oklahoma is set to open its season in late November, but the Big 12 has yet to announce the Sooners' full schedule.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma fourth quarters — if it is broke, fix it

Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch say fourth-quarter problems can be corrected in practice

John. E. Hoover

by

cpickney

Alex Grinch says his defense has a long way to go: "Consistency continues to escape us"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says that after 2-2 start, "there's a lot of good, but it's not good enough" from his unit

Parker Thune

by

John. E. Hoover

Sooners holding at No. 10 in SI All-American team recruiting rankings

OU recruiting ranks behind Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma women's basketball star Ana Llanusa will miss 2020-21 season

Senior guard had missed parts of last two seasons; averaged 15.4 points per game in 23 contests last year

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger's Sooners gearing up for season behind two prolific seniors

Guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek return to the fold with high expectations as Oklahoma looks to build on late surge of momentum at conclusion of 2019-20 season

Caroline Grace

Perrion Winfrey, the unsung hero of the 2020 Red River Showdown

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle blocked Cameron Dicker's go-ahead field goal attempt in the third overtime, keeping Longhorns off the board

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 20

Sports Illustrated podcast on the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Sooners to host several NCAA postseason events between 2023 and 2025

University of Oklahoma announces that it will host two golf regionals and a gymnastics regional

Parker Thune

NCAA Division I council passes sweeping rule changes for 2020-2021

NCAA Division Council passes sweeping reforms for college athletes

John. E. Hoover

T.J. Pledger says his family's reaction following his breakout against Texas 'warmed my heart'

Oklahoma Sooners RB T.J. Pledger waited patiently for breakout against Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover