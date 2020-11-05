SI.com
AllSooners
Brady Manek named to Karl Malone Award watch list

Kemper Ball

Oklahoma senior Brady Manek has been named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame watchlist for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Manek was named to the same watchlist last year before going on to average 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20. The Harrah, Oklahoma native was an All-Big 12 Third team selection after ranking third in the conference in field goal percentage and eighth in scoring.

Manek hopes to join an elite group of stars who have won the award in recent years, including last year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Zion Williamson. Manek has done it all for OU over the course of his career, becoming the only Sooner to accumulate 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks.

Manek is not the only four-man from the Big 12 on the list, as he is joined by Baylor’s Mark Vital, Texas’ Greg Brown and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe. Manek hopes to be named to the 10-player short list in February before the winner is announced in April 2021.

Manek and the Sooners tip off their season on Nov. 25 when UTSA comes to the Lloyd Noble Center.

