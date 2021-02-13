Oklahoma a 3-seed in NCAA's initial bracket reveal

Oklahoma a 3-seed in initial bracket reveal
NCAA has Sooners slotted in at No. 12 in first top 16 ranking
In the NCAA selection committee’ initial “bracket reveal” on Saturday, Oklahoma looks solid.
The Sooners are a No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall in the committee’s top 16, which was revealed just minutes before OU tipped off in a Big 12 Conference game at West Virginia.
Saturday’s game is a showdown of the No. 2 and 3 teams currently in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is 12-5 overall and 7-4 Big 12, while WVU is 14-5 and 7-3.
OU has four wins this season over opponents ranked in the committee’s top 16: No. 7 Alabama, No. 10 WVU and No. 15 Texas.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 2 Baylor is a 1-seed, No. 10 WVU is a 3-seed, No. 14 Texas Tech is a 4-seed, and No. 15 Texas is a 4-seed.