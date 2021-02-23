Oklahoma adds final regular season game

The Sooners matchup with the Texas Longhorns, which was thrice postponed, will now serve as OU's regular season finale on March 4

Oklahoma and Texas once again has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to play on Feb. 16, the game was pushed back twice before being postponed indefinitely due to the winter weather which swept Big 12 country last week.

Now, the Sooners will close the regular season hosting Texas on March 4.

The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, but no tip time has been announced at this point.

The game against the Longhorns is one of two games OU still had to makeup due to postponements in the season, the other being a home game against No. 2-ranked Baylor. The game with the Bears will not be rescheduled and has officially been canceled.

OU won the first matchup against Texas 80-79 on Jan. 26, but the Longhorns were missing key personnel due to COVID-19 protocols, including head coach Shaka Smart who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Big 12 Tournament will take place the following week, starting on March 10 from Kansas City.