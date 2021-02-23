FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma adds final regular season game

The Sooners matchup with the Texas Longhorns, which was thrice postponed, will now serve as OU's regular season finale on March 4
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma and Texas once again has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to play on Feb. 16, the game was pushed back twice before being postponed indefinitely due to the winter weather which swept Big 12 country last week.

Now, the Sooners will close the regular season hosting Texas on March 4.

The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, but no tip time has been announced at this point.

The game against the Longhorns is one of two games OU still had to makeup due to postponements in the season, the other being a home game against No. 2-ranked Baylor. The game with the Bears will not be rescheduled and has officially been canceled.

OU won the first matchup against Texas 80-79 on Jan. 26, but the Longhorns were missing key personnel due to COVID-19 protocols, including head coach Shaka Smart who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Big 12 Tournament will take place the following week, starting on March 10 from Kansas City. 

Stephen Spillman - Reaves_Austin Texas mbb OU0562
Basketball

Oklahoma adds final regular season game

WTEN - Carmen Corley
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sophomore takes Big 12 honor

MTEN - Jake Van Emburgh
Other Sooners

Oklahoma senior takes Big 12 award

WGYM - Anastasia Webb
Other Sooners

Another Oklahoma senior nominated for 'gymnastics Heisman'

WRE - Justin Thomas
Other Sooners

Oklahoma wrestler lands Big 12 honor

WGYM - Karrie Thomas
Other Sooners

Oklahoma senior lands Big 12 accolade

De'Vion Harmon vs Alabama
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon and Austin Reaves are leading Oklahoma's charge toward a deep run in March

Gabe Brkic - Spencer Jones
Football

Report: Norman Police investigating bar fight involving Oklahoma WR Spencer Jones