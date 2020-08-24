SI.com
Kruger, Oklahoma Officially Add Josh O'Garro

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger's Oklahoma basketball team officially picked up another addition on Monday, as the program announced the signing of 6-foot-5 swingman Josh O'Garro.

O'Garro, who hails from the Cayman Islands and graduated high school in California, recently reclassified into the 2020 cycle. He's the fourth new member of the Sooner basketball squad this year, joining Tulsa-area shooting guard Trey Phipps and transfer guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. 

“Josh is a terrific young man that's excited to be here,” said Kruger in a university press release. “He's an explosive athlete who will come in with the expectation of redshirting, working hard to get bigger and stronger. We're really looking forward to him joining our program.”

O'Garro averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals in the 2019-20 season en route to first team all-state honors.

As Kruger indicated, O'Garro will redshirt in the 2020-21 season. However, the Sooners should be able to do without his services, as they return double-digit scorers Brady Manek and Austin Reaves. The only graduating senior from the 2019-20 team was forward Kristian Doolittle, but Oklahoma did lose former starting guard Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal as well.

Men's Basketball

