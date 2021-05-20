Oklahoma Announces First Tournament Under Porter Moser

OU will participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational this November.

Porter Moser’s Sooners are going to be hitting the beach.



Myrtle Beach that is, as the program announced they would be participating in the Myrtle Beach Invitational form Nov. 18-21.

The Sooners will be joining Davidson, East Carolina, Indiana Sate, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Penn and Utah State.

The 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational is the third year of the event held on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC. Previous winners of the Invitational were UCF in 2018 and Baylor in 2019.

This is Oklahoma's first announced tournament under Moser.

The bracket for the invitational will be set at a later date.