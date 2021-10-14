Oklahoma Basketball Selected 7th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Sooners will be playing under first year head coach Porter Moser with the season set to begin next month.

The college basketball season is right around the corner with the Oklahoma Sooners set to begin their first season under new head coach Porter Moser in under a month.

With the season rapidly approaching, the Big 12 released their 2021 preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches, on Thursday with the Sooners landing in the bottom half.

Oklahoma was picked to finish seventh in the league only projected ahead of TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Typical-powerhouse Kansas has a stranglehold on the top spot with eight of the ten league coaches selecting the Jayhawks to be the conference winner at year’s end with Texas receiving the other two selections.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the large amount of unknowns surrounding the Sooners heading into 2021.

On paper, Moser’s first group looks certainly capable of winning games and possibly being a sneaky team in the Big 12 race, but it is hard to project given the massive amount of turnover from last year’s roster.

Only one regular starter is back from a year ago in Elijah Harkless with Umoja Gibson and Jalen Hill being the other two regular players returning. Outside of those three, it will be a whole lot of new faces at the Lloyd Noble Center in 2021.

Some of the most notable transfer additions made by Moser in the offseason were Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves and SMU forward Ethan Chargois among a plethora of others.

Also added to the roster is a collection of exciting freshman in C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason.

The Sooners will open up play with an exhibition matchup with Rogers State on Nov. 1 before kicking things off for real against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.