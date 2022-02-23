Oklahoma Blown Out by No. 9 Texas Tech in Lubbock

The Sooners' NCAA Tournament hopes were dealt another major blow by the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma’s dreadful Big 12 journey continued on Tuesday night.

Running out of opportunities to show the NCAA Tournament committee why the Sooners belong in the Big Dance, OU fell to No. 9-ranked Texas Tech 66-42 in Lubbock.

The loss dropped Oklahoma to 14-14 overall on the year, and 4-11 in Big 12 play. With the win, the Red Raiders stayed unbeaten for the year on their home floor, pushing their overall record to 22-6 (11-4).

On Saturday, the Sooners struggled defensively in their first game without Elijah Harkless. Initially, Oklahoma hung tough on the defensive end of the floor against the Red Raiders, but turnover problems prevented the offense from ever getting off the ground.

OU turned the ball over eight times in the first half alone, putting up only 22 points over the opening 20 minutes of the game. The Sooners failed to knock down a field goal for the final 3:54 of the first half, but forced seven Texas Tech turnovers to head into halftime down 29-22.

But any hopes of a comeback win were quickly dashed.

Straight out of halftime, the Red Raiders burst out to a 10-0 run, and OU’s field goal drought stretched to span nearly nine minutes of game time.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Umoja Gibson had a career day to help propel Oklahoma to an upset win.

The Waco native knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers en route to a 30-point scoring night, but he had no such luck in Lubbock.

Gibson was held to five points on the night, and was held to 1-of-6 shooting from deep by Mark Adams’ Red Raider defense.

The Sooner sharpshooter was far from the only OU player who had scoring struggles on Tuesday night.

No Oklahoma player scored double digit points, with Jalen Hill finishing with eight points to lead all Sooners in scoring.

The Red Raiders may have buried Oklahoma for good with a 19-0 run in the second half which turned an ugly performance into a fully fledged blowout.

Oklahoma finished the game with 21 turnovers, which Texas Tech converted into 26 points on the other end, and the Red Raiders also dominated the rebounding battle 31-17.

Up next, the Sooners will have to find a way to get back on track to avoid a Bedlam sweep for the second straight year. Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. back at the Lloyd Noble Center, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

