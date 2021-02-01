FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma catapults to No. 9 in AP Poll

Sooners won't get a chance to make top-10 history after Texas Tech falls to No. 13
Oklahoma goes from hunter to hunted tonight when the Sooners visit Texas Tech.

OU jumped 15 spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, from No. 24 to No. 9, after taking down three straight top-10 opponents.

OU and Tech tip off at 8 p.m. on an ESPN Big Monday tilt.

Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson

The Sooners (11-4) received 966 points in this week’s poll, just ahead of No. 10 Alabama — their latest victim of top-10 takedowns after Saturday’s 66-61 OU triumph in Norman.

Oklahoma also has victories at Texas (which is No. 6 this week) and home against Kansas (which dropped to No. 23) during that span.

The win over the Crimson Tide came despite the absence of leading scorer Austin Reaves and senior swingman Alondes Williams for COVID-19 protocols. OU coach Lon Kruger said on Toby Rowland's radio show Monday morning that both players will miss Monday's trip to Lubbock, but added that Reaves' situation was due to contact tracing, and he should be able to play on Saturday against Iowa State.

The Sooners won’t get a chance to make poll history on Monday: Texas Tech (12-5) dropped from 10th to 13th in this week’s poll after going 1-1 last week. Beating a top-10 Red Raiders team would have made Oklahoma the first team ever to take down four consecutive top-10 teams.

Instead, the Sooners are one of three teams since the implementation of the poll to defeat three straight top 10 teams, and the first to do it since 1974.

Oklahoma catapults to No. 9 in AP Poll

