Oklahoma chasing history against No. 9 Alabama

A win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge allows the Sooners to join the 2013-14 Michigan Wolverines as the only teams in the last 25 years to beat three straight top-10 foes

The last time Alabama and Oklahoma met on the hardwood, NBA stars battled head to head.

Trae Young and Collin Sexton, both lottery picks in the draft, dueled in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide getting the better of Young and his Sooners.

When the two historic football powers meet again in Norman on Saturday morning as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the perceived lack of star power will be made up for by a pair of complete teams battling to keep their momentum rolling.

“We’re excited,” sophomore guard De’vion Harmon said. “We all know the season they’re having, having a great year. They have a great coaching staff and great players.

“It’s going to be another big challenge, another big opportunity for us, but we have a lot of momentum riding in.”

The Crimson Tide (14-3 overall, 9-0 SEC) are the story of the college basketball season. In head coach Nate Oats’ second season at Alabama, he has his team ranked No. 9 in the country.

Nate Oats Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Content Services, LLC

“It looks like you watch their program, you would think that Coach Oats has been there four or five years,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He’s got people that fit his system. They play with great connection, great chemistry and great enthusiasm.

“He’s done a remarkable job and obviously undefeated at this point in the season in the SEC speaks to the point of how good they are.”

Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) has struck gold after moving to a four-guard lineup. Inserting Elijah Harkless into the starting five has allowed the defensive intensity to skyrocket, paying dividends on the court. The Sooners have won four straight Big 12 games for the first time since 2015.

Consecutive wins over then-No. 9 Kansas and No. 5 Texas give OU a chance to join Michigan as the only basketball teams in the last 25 years to defeat three straight top-10 foes.

Over the four-game win streak, the Sooners have almost doubled their opponents in turnovers (60 to 33), with Harkless leading the charge. Harkless has 10 steals himself over OU’s win streak.

Harmon said Harkless reminds him of NBA workhorse Patrick Beverly in how he can impact both the game and OU’s energy as a whole with his defensive efforts.

“Nobody will get mad at somebody for playing hard and playing defense,” Harkless said. “I feel like you can earn everybody’s trust on the defensive end and play hard, so that’s something I adopted as a young kid growing up.”

Elijah Harkless Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma will have a chance to continue to force mistakes against Alabama. The Crimson Tide enter Norman averaging 13.6 turnovers per game.

Another area this game could be won is shooting from deep.

Oats’ team excels from behind the arc, draining 43.6 percent of their 3-point attempts on the year. While Kruger’s team struggled early, they are holding opponents to just under 26 percent from deep in the last four outings.

The Sooners have fared well in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with a 5-2 record all time — the second best mark in the conference behind Baylor (6-1).

While it will be nice for Oklahoma to play a non-conference foe, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier. OU finds itself in the midst of a grinding stretch: six of seven games against teams currently ranked in the AP's top 11.

Oklahoma’s shot at history tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and has been flexed to ESPN.

“It’s gonna be a fight from the tip all the way to the last buzzer,” Harmon said. “We just got to get it.”