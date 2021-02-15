Oklahoma climbs back into AP Top 10

After a dramatic double-overtime win at West Virginia, the Sooners are back at No. 9 in the AP poll

When you work overtime, you get paid extra.

Oklahoma’s double-overtime win at West Virginia on Saturday provided a nice little payday: the Sooners are back up to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

OU is one of six ranked teams from the Big 12 Conference this week: Undefeated Baylor is No. 2, Texas — Tuesday’s scheduled opponent — its No. 12, West Virginia is No. 13, Texas Tech is No. 15 and Kansas is back in the Top 25 at No. 23.

OU improved to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in Big 12 play with the 91-90 victory in Morgantown. Oklahoma is now in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners’ game with Texas is subject to severe winter weather across Texas and Oklahoma, and could be postponed, but coach Lon Kruger said Monday that adjusting on the fly during the COVID-19 pandemic has readied teams for disruptions due to weather or anything else.

Kruger also said he was impressed that this team hasn’t let rankings or external expectations affect how they prepare.

“I think they’ve handled that very well,” Kruger said. ‘I haven’t seen much change in what they’re doing given the national rankings. … This group has done a good job of getting better.”