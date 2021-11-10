Oklahoma Defeats Northwestern State Behind Second Half Surge

Porter Moser notched his first official win at OU with a 77-59 victory over the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday night.

NORMAN — It wasn’t pretty, but Porter Moser notched his first official win at Oklahoma.

After a first half slog, the Sooners put away Northwestern State Demons 77-59 to start regular season play at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma only took a 28-25 lead into halftime due in large part to a 10-0 in the middle of the first half where OU kept the Demons off the board for nearly seven and a half minutes.

A far-cry from their 3-point barrage in their lone exhibition contest, the Sooners shot just 4-of-15 from deep, missing plenty of open looks. Much to Moser’s dismay, they also turned the ball over eight times in the first half, preventing OU from finding any rhythm.

But after the break, Oklahoma turned things around.

OU jumped out to a 15-3 run to start the second period, fueled by a quick six points from junior forward Jalen Hill, and Oklahoma never looked back.

Hill ended up the joint-leading the Sooners in scoring with 15 points for the night, also adding eight rebounds and three assists.

Shots began to fall for OU in the second half, as the Sooners hit 64.5 percent of their shots after halftime to put away the Demons.

Tanner Groves also had a nice night for Oklahoma, scoring 15 points against Northwestern State after finishing with just two points in the exhibition game against Rogers State. The former Big Sky Player of the Year also pulled down nine rebounds, adding one assist and a block.

Umoja Gibson scored in double figures for OU adding 13 points, and Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire and freshman C.J. Noland both added nine points in the victory.

While the final score ended up being comfortable enough, there is still plenty for OU to work on headed forward. OU shot a dismal 4-of-11 from the free throw line, lost the rebounding battle 34-32, and got only 14 points off of Northwestern State’s 13 turnovers.

Moser hasn’t pulled any punches, however, insisting that the Sooners will continue to grow throughout the season and exuding confidence that the team will be where they need to be come March.

Oklahoma’s next chance to improve will come this Friday night as the Sooners host the UTSA Roadrunners. Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center for the contest against UTSA scheduled for 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.