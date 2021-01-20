Oklahoma defense shines vs. K-State

OU relied on a balanced effort, with nine different Sooners scoring to topple Kansas State

Returning to action after Bedlam was postponed last Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners got back to their winning ways against Kansas State.

Brady Manek and Jalen Hill returned to the lineup to help power OU past the Wildcats 76-50 Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

In what is becoming a hallmark for this version of Oklahoma basketball, the Sooners forced 20 turnovers and cashed in the Wildcat mistakes for 20 points. In the half court, the Sooners held KSU to a measly 36 percent, allowing just 3-of-15 makes from behind the arc.

OU’s defense has forced at least 13 turnovers in seven straight games.

Jalen Hill Pool photo / Ty Russell

Both teams went back and forth for a large portion of the first half, but Oklahoma wrested control of the game with a 13-0 run late in the half. Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon got into rhythm in transition over the OU run, converting a Kur Kuath block into an easy layup and then nailing a deep 3 two possessions later.

After kicking it into gear to close the first half, Harmon went on to lead all scorers. Posting 16 points, he notched his second straight game scoring in double figures while also adding four rebounds and two assists.

Harmon would help extend the lead out of the break. An early 8-2 run pushed the OU lead to 14 points, a mark the Wildcats would never recover from.

Lloyd Noble Center fell silent with 6:03 left while the Sooners were up 60-40 as Harmon fell to the ground clutching his right leg. He put no pressure on the leg as he was helped off the court, and Harmon didn’t return to the game. The athletic training staff took Harmon to the locker room for further evaluation, and Harmon eventually returned to the Oklahoma bench under his own power.

Lon Kruger’s Sooners also flashed their bench depth as nine different players scored in the win.

Alondes Williams Pool photo / Ty Russell

Manek and Hill both had quiet returns as they work their way back into game shape.

Scoring five of his six points late, Manek also added a rebound in his 11-minute return to action.

Hill fared slightly better, finishing the night with six points and two boards.

Kuath also had another nice shooting night as the athletic big man finished with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Building on his made 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks, Kuath looks more and more comfortable stepping away from the bucket and letting it fly.

The Sooners will need Kuath and others to be firing on all cylinders as they will host those Jayhawks in their next game on Saturday at 11 a.m. After a hard fought game, OU was unable to pull the upset in Lawrence two weekends ago, falling 63-59.