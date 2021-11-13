Oklahoma Dominates UTSA Behind Suffocating Defensive Effort

Porter Moser's Sooners put in an impressive defensive display in their 96-44 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Porter Moser’s defense is rounding into shape.

A stifling first half performance powered the Oklahoma Sooners to their second win of the season, blowing out the UTSA Roadrunners 96-44 on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma dominated the Roadrunners on the defensive end of the floor, allowing them to shoot just 23 percent from the field.

“I thought the first group set the tone defensively at the beginning of both halves,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said after the game. “… They got us going defensively. They were noisy, we were doing a lot of good things.”

As a result of the great defensive start, OU was able to get out and run in transition. The Sooners cashed in for 16 fast break points, most of which were easy layups caused by quick outlet passes off of OU rebounds.

“When we were guarding you can just see the momentum we were getting out of running more and that's what we want,” Moser said. “We want to run more. We want to space it shoot more 3’s.”

But even when the Sooners weren’t able to get out and run in the first half, they stayed focused offensively. Scoring only 33 first half points, Oklahoma had a slower offensive start as a by-product of battling deep into possessions defensively.

“I thought we grinded it out, really long possessions defensively,” Moser said. “What that means is they're shorter possessions offensively, there's not as many (possessions) because every possession, it was taking it seems like 25 seconds…. We’ve got to mentally stay with it and keep moving the ball offensively when we're playing that hard defense.

“But I just thought we played better defensively than than we did the previous game and we got to keep having the arrow go up defensively.”

The suffocating defense was paired with a much improved rebounding effort from the season opener as OU beat UTSA 52-33 on the boards, ensuring they got few second chance opportunities.

“You can't be a great defensive team if you're not rebounding,” Moser said. “I mean it's it's the admission ticket to the fast break.

“We really talked about being the best blockout team in the country. And we got to it's got to be a standard for us. We’ve got to be. We’re not the biggest, most athletic team. We're not, it just is what it is. But we can be the best blockout team we can control that. We haven't been to this point. I thought we were better tonight.”

On the other end of the floor, Tanner Groves led the way for Oklahoma, scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, dominating the offensive paint with an impressive variety of low-post moves.

Groves was the recipient of great ball movement all night, as the Sooners dished out 22 assists as a team.

“What I see him as just an energy level,” Moser said. “I saw him playing through some mistakes which I really liked seeing with him because he cares so much.

“… I thought he was really noisy tonight on defense he has a confident bounce… He's getting better, more comfortable with what's going on and I see a lot of big things for him.”

Behind Groves, a pair of returning contributors checked in as Oklahoma’s second and third leading scorers in Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson.

Both guys ended up with 10 points and they combined to shoot 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line, and they both impacted the game in a variety of ways.

Harkless drew a charge and another off-ball foul while also pulling down four rebounds, dropping three assists and swiping one steal.

Gibson continued his evolution to an all-around great player by swiping a pair of steals and grabbing two rebounds on the night.

Overall, Oklahoma’s offense looked much more cohesive in Game 2 as the Sooners are still trying to feel out who their go-to scorers will be.

OU finished shooting 58 percent from the field, knocking down 11-of-26 3-pointers.

Next up, Oklahoma heads to the East Coast for the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Up first, OU will face off against East Carolina on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

