Oklahoma drops fourth straight with tight loss to Texas

Kur Kuath sparked a second-half rally, but the Sooners ultimately fell short, clinching the 7-seed in the Big 12 Tournament

Entering Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners desperately needed a response after dropping three straight games.

Hosting the Texas Longhorns in their regular season finale, they didn’t get it, falling 69-65 Thursday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Repeating the sins of the Bedlam series, OU was dominated on the boards and in the paint, and they were unable to outshoot their opponents.

Oklahoma didn’t struggle out of the gate initially, as the teams played to a virtual stalemate over the opening 10 minutes of the contest. As the opening period wore on, Shaka Smart’s Longhorns would assert themselves in the game.

Texas center Jericho Sims overpowered the Sooners in the paint. Scoring 10 points and pulling down seven rebounds in the first half alone. There was little Brady Manek could do to stop the Longhorn big. Sims helped Texas win the battle in the paint 22-10 in the first half, allowing them to convert 61 percent of their field goals on the high-percentage shots around the basket.

Oddly, Lon Kruger elected to keep Oklahoma center Kur Kuath on the bench for the entirety of the first half.

When he finally got his chance, Kuath sparked a major comeback. Immediately after his introduction, the OU raced to an 8-0 run to give the Sooners their first lead since early in the first half.

Tallying no points, Kuath finished with three rebounds and two blocks in his 12 minutes of action.

Texas withstood Oklahoma’s punch, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Longhorn guard Courtney Ramey stretched the visitor’s lead back to five and forced the Sooners to have to come from behind in the final moments.

With Texas up two and 42 seconds on the clock, Matt Coleman III hit a step-back jumper over Elijah Harkless to push the lead back to four and all but ice the game for Smart’s Longhorns.

In the end, Oklahoma still lost the rebounding battle 36-29, and shot just 37 percent from the field.

Austin Reaves led the way again for Oklahoma, finishing with 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and an assist. Picking things up in the second half, Reaves was held to no rebounds and no assists in the first half.

Brady Manek Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Manek continued to shoot the ball well like he did in Stillwater on Monday, but his defensive struggles kept him off the floor down the stretch. The senior forward finished with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, drilling 3-of-6 attempts from deep.

In his best performance since missing time due to COVID-19, Alondes Williams provided 13 points for Oklahoma off the bench, looking more like his old self and helping the Sooners generate offense in the paint in the second half.

De’Vion Harmon also added 12 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders’ win against Iowa State earlier in the day meant the loss clinched the 7-seed for OU in the Big 12 Tournament.

They will face off with the Iowa State Cyclones on night one of the tournament, failing to secure a first round bye. The Sooners and the Cyclones will tipoff at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 10 in the T-Mobile arena in Kansas City.