Oklahoma drops three spots in AP Top 25

Oklahoma traded places with Texas Tech again in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooners were No. 9 last week but lost to the Red Raiders before beating Iowa State and slipped to No. 12.

Tech, meanwhile, had been at No. 13, and their win over OU vaulted them six spots to No. 7.

The week before, the Red Raiders (14-5) were No. 10 and Oklahoma (12-5) was No. 24.

Another oddity in this week’s poll: Alabama (15-5) came in at No. 11, one spot ahead of OU, who beat the Crimson Tide last week in Norman. No. 11 Bama (15-5) is also one spot behind Missouri (13-3), which held on to beat the Tide on Saturday.

The Sooners are back in action next on Saturday in a noon game at West Virginia.

Elsewhere in the Big 12 Conference, Baylor (17-0) remains at No. 2 in the poll behind Gonzaga (18-0), although the Bears last week had two games postponed (including Wednesday’s scheduled trip to Norman) and on Monday it was announced by the league office that three more Baylor games would be postponed.

Texas (11-5) dropped one spot behind Oklahoma at No. 13, West Virginia (13-5) comes at No. 14 and Oklahoma State (12-5) jumped into the rankings at No. 23 after beating then-No. 6 Texas last week.

Kansas (12-7) has lost five of its last seven games and dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week (KU did receive 18 votes). The Jayhawks host Oklahoma State tonight in a Big Monday game on ESPN.