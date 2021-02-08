FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma drops three spots in AP Top 25

Sooners fall to No. 12 after loss to Texas Tech
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma traded places with Texas Tech again in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooners were No. 9 last week but lost to the Red Raiders before beating Iowa State and slipped to No. 12.

Tech, meanwhile, had been at No. 13, and their win over OU vaulted them six spots to No. 7.

The week before, the Red Raiders (14-5) were No. 10 and Oklahoma (12-5) was No. 24.

Another oddity in this week’s poll: Alabama (15-5) came in at No. 11, one spot ahead of OU, who beat the Crimson Tide last week in Norman. No. 11 Bama (15-5) is also one spot behind Missouri (13-3), which held on to beat the Tide on Saturday.

The Sooners are back in action next on Saturday in a noon game at West Virginia.

Elsewhere in the Big 12 Conference, Baylor (17-0) remains at No. 2 in the poll behind Gonzaga (18-0), although the Bears last week had two games postponed (including Wednesday’s scheduled trip to Norman) and on Monday it was announced by the league office that three more Baylor games would be postponed.

Texas (11-5) dropped one spot behind Oklahoma at No. 13, West Virginia (13-5) comes at No. 14 and Oklahoma State (12-5) jumped into the rankings at No. 23 after beating then-No. 6 Texas last week.

Kansas (12-7) has lost five of its last seven games and dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week (KU did receive 18 votes). The Jayhawks host Oklahoma State tonight in a Big Monday game on ESPN. 

Texas Tech Athletics - De'Vion Harmon 3
Basketball

Oklahoma drops three spots in AP Top 25

USATSI_11910495
Basketball

Report: Longtime Oklahoma assistant passes away

signeegallery_micah_bowens_003
Football

Here's what kind of player Oklahoma is getting in Penn State transfer Micah Bowens

Damien Williams SB 3
Football

Super Bowl Sooners: Instead of a repeat, Damien Williams chose family over football

Brady Manek v ISU
Basketball

Oklahoma survives ugly battle with the Cyclones

Robet Congel - Arizona Mug
Football

Here's what kind of player Oklahoma is getting in Arizona transfer Robert Congel

James Winchester - walk
Football

Super Bowl Sooners: James Winchester's NFL journey filled with unexpected twists

Raleek Brown Final
Football

Oklahoma snaps drought, picks up major running back commitment