Oklahoma F Tanner Groves Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

The Eastern Washington transfer leads the Sooners in scoring through their first two games of the year.

Oklahoma Sooners basketball is off to a strong start in the first year under new head coach Porter Moser comfortably winning both of their opening week games against Northwestern State and UTSA.

A large part of that has been due to the play of Eastern Washington transfer forward Tanner Groves, who led the Sooners in scoring in both contests.

Thanks to his efforts, Groves picked up some hardware on Monday being selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in his first week in the conference.

In the two Oklahoma wins, Groves averaged 18 points and seven rebounds on 60% shooting, making him one of just two Big 12 players to shoot at least 60% while having attempted at least 25 field goals.

He has also added in two blocks, one steal and made four three-pointers.

All in all, he has been the Sooners’ best player in the early going and has lived up to the lofty standards cast upon him when he made the move from the Big Sky conference to join Moser’s inaugural team in Norman.

If Oklahoma wants to get where they want to go this season, it feels like Groves is going to need to be right at the heart of the team’s production in a lot of areas.

It’s only been two games, but so far that has been the case in a major way and is why he was honored on Monday.

Next up for the Sooners will be a trip to the East Coast to participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting with East Carolina on Thursday evening.

