Oklahoma Faces Unique Challenge — and Opportunity — at No. 1 Auburn

The Sooners have momentum after winning at West Virginia, but they'll need that and more to take down the Tigers and All-American Jabari Smith.

No doubt, Oklahoma has a tall task on Saturday.

But the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

The Sooners are a 9.5-point underdog in their 1 p.m. venture into the Big 12/SEC Challenge at No. 1-ranked Auburn, but coach Porter Moser isn’t about to back down. How could he? It’s not in his nature.

“It’s an opportunity. That’s how you have to approach it,” Moser said Friday. “ … You get better doing this. It’s gonna be really hard, but man, what an opportunity. The guys are excited to play.”

Porter Moser and Elijah Harkless Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It's a nationally televised game on ESPN, but as big as it seems, it’s actually the second time this month that Moser’s squad has faced the nation’s top-ranked team on the road. On Jan. 4, the Sooners were 12.5-point underdogs when they lost 84-74 at No. 1 Baylor.

But the Bears are defending national champs and were unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 at the time. This is Auburn’s first week ever atop the polls. The Tigers are really good — 19-1 and winners of 16 in a row — but are they ready to play king of the mountain, where they get everyone's best shot?

The Tigers could have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in 6-foot-10 swingman Jabari Smith, who shoots 40 percent from 3-point range and averages 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

They also have a 7-1 center in Walker Kessler, who averages 11 points and 8 rebounds. K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green are versatile scorers in the backcourt who shoot 35 percent from distance. Depth is exceptional. Coach Bruce Pearl is very accomplished. And Auburn Arena will be whipped into a blue/orange frenzy.

“Obviously we kind of embrace it,” said OU’s Jacob Groves. “Our team loves the big crowd. Coach always says the loudest crowd means the quietest crickets after the game because that's what we want to hear after the game when we beat them. We feed a lot off of that. We love the energy from crowds.”

For OU, there is momentum to be kept after Wednesday’s 72-62 victory at West Virginia. After a four-game losing streak and a two-week offensive slog, staying confident would be important with the back half of the Big 12 slate looming.

“A win brings back some confidence in you, some energy, some swag,” Moser said. “Winning the game on the road. … We know what’s in front of us. We know it’s going to be one of the most hostile environments in college basketball. We know they’re one of the most talented teams in the country. There’s a reason why Auburn is No. 1. But, a great opportunity.”

