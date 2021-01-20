Oklahoma falls 64-63 at No. 24 Iowa State

Sooners rusty and shorthanded, but led the high-powered Cyclones until Ashley Joens put it away with a late flurry

AMES, IA — Oklahoma showed its mettle. Iowa State showed the Sooners how to win.

The No. 24-ranked Cyclones got a layup from guard Ashley Joens with 10.2 seconds to play and held off Oklahoma 64-63 at Hilton Coliseum.

Ashley Joens and Mandy Simpson Iowa State Athletics

The Sooners hadn’t played since Jan. 5, due to two games being postponed by COVID-19.

Still short-handed OU fell to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State improved to 10-4 and 6-1.

The Sooners suited up just eight players, but led most of the second half and almost all the fourth quarter until Joens scored the Cyclones’ last four points.

Joens also drew a charge that cost OU a late possession.

Joens led Iowa State with 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting to go with a season-high 16 rebounds. She was the only Cyclone to hit double-digits.

Taylor Robertson hit 8-of-15 from 3-point range and finished with 26 points to lead Oklahoma. Gabby Gregory (12) and Madi Williams (11) also scored in double figures for the Sooners.