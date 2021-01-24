Oklahoma falls 84-61 at Baylor

Madi Williams joined the Sooners' 1,000-point club but OU was outscored 25-5 in the second quarter in Waco

WACO, TX — Oklahoma junior Madi Williams scored her 1,000th career point but Oklahoma fell 84-61 to No. 9-ranked Baylor on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.

Williams finished the night with 29 points for Oklahoma (4-7, 1-5 Big 12), hitting the milestone with 1:17 in the third quarter as she drove to the rim for a layup.

Williams became the 38th Sooner to join OU's 1,000-point club, joining teammates Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson.

Madi Williams at Baylor Pool photo / Rod Aydelotte

NaLyssa Smith led Baylor (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) with 21 points. Moon Ursin scored 14 with 11 rebounds, and DiDi Richards had a career-high 12 assists for the Lady Bears.

Baylor shot 59 percent from the floor. Trinity Oliver added 14 points, Hanna Gusters 11 and Queen Egbo 10.

After a 20-18 first quarter, OU was outscored 25-5 in the second quarter.

Williams led Oklahoma with 29 points and Robertson joined her in double figures with 19 points while dropping in five 3-pointers on the night.

Williams had 13 of the Sooners’ 21 points for the Sooners in the third quarter, all of hers in the last 6:26.

OU plays Kansas on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.