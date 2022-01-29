Oklahoma Falls at No. 1 Auburn in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Sooners cut the lead to three points in the second half, but ultimately couldn't pull the upset on the No. 1-ranked Tigers.

Oklahoma fought, but ultimately succumbed to Auburn’s superior talent on Saturday afternoon.

Facing potential top overall pick Jabari Smith and the No. 1-ranked Tigers, the Sooners lost their leg of the Big 12/SEC Challenge 86-68 at Auburn Arena.

In defeat, Oklahoma fell to 13-8 overall on the year, and Auburn moved to 20-1 this season.

OU withstood an early first half run by the Tigers to cut the lead to two points with just under 14 minutes left, but the Auburn talent took over.

Smith and 7-foot-1 forward Walker Kessler presented a matchup problem all afternoon.

"They made tough shots," OU head coach Porter Moser said in his Zoom press conference after the game. "We rolled it with Kessler and he hit a couple of 3's.

"But Jabari Smith made some tough shots... I mean they make high degree difficulty shots."

The pair of Tigers combined for 44 points, as the undersized Sooners had trouble defending the Tiger front court.

Veteran guard Jordan Goldwire held things together for OU in the first half, pacing the team with 12 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Oklahoma stay within striking distance and take just a 12-point deficit into the intermission.

After keeping pace with the Tigers in the opening stages of the second half, the Sooners made their move.

Behind an eight point scoring flurry from guard Umoja Gibson, OU went on a 12-4 run, cutting the deficit to just three points.

But that’s as close as the Sooners would get to pulling the unlikely road upset.

A Bijan Cortes turnover helped Auburn respond with a quick 4-0 scoring burst to extend the lead back to eight points, a cushion that held steady for the Tigers the rest of the game.

"We had five unacceptable turnovers away from the bench against the press," Moser said. "Unacceptable...We had one time a guy who's not supposed to take it out, he took it out.

"Another guy, a guy quick inbounded right into his hand. Another time we had two guys flow to the ball, not what we do against it... Those are things where we've got to be better, and that's the frustration."

Though OU shot 39 percent from the field, the Sooners lost the rebounding battle 41-29, and also turned the ball over 14 times compared to Auburn’s 10 turnovers.

Goldwire ended as Oklahoma’s leading scorer, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and four assists.

"I thought Jordan Goldwire did as much as he could do to help us win," Moser said. "... He took stuff when he had it, he changed paces, he was simple, making good plays.

"One turnover in a heated atmosphere where they can get you sped up."

Gibson was the second leading scorer for the Sooners, adding 14 points in the losing effort.

Oklahoma forward Ethan Chargois returned the lineup for the first time since OU’s 66-52 loss at Texas on Jan. 11, a key piece to the Sooner bench. In 16 minutes of action, Chargois scored eight points, pulling down one board and dishing out two assists.

The Sooners won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as they have a quick turnaround until their next outing.

On Monday night, OU will play host to the TCU Horned Frogs at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU will look to avenge its 59-58 overtime defeat to the Horned Frogs from Jan. 15.

Tip-off between Oklahoma and TCU is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday evening, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

"We obviously wanted this game," Goldwire said after the game. "But Big 12 play starts back up on Monday.

"... It's a short turnaround. We just have to refocus, lock in and do what we have to do to get that win on Monday."

