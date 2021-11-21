Oklahoma Falls Short in Myrtle Beach Invitational Championship Game

Oklahoma’s perfect start to the season came crashing down on Sunday.

Utah State staged a late rally to topple the Sooners 73-70 to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, SC.

OU suffered its first loss to fall to 4-1, while the Aggies improved to 4-1.

Down the stretch, the Sooners appeared to be primed to coast to an easy finish.

Standout Utah State big Brandon Horvath went to the bench with four fouls, and OU immediately took advantage down low. Jalen Hill scored four quick points, and Elijah Harkless drilled a 3-pointer to put the Sooners up by six points, but then poor offensive decision making took over.

Oklahoma fired off three quick-fire 3’s, bricking them all, and started to turn the ball over, allowing Utah State to take a 67-66 lead off the back of a 9-2 run with just 1:38 remaining in the game.

“We’re up six, under four, and we took three ill-advised 3s in a row,” OU head coach Porter Moser said after the game. “You have to understand time and score. It starts with me.

“… They all want to win. I’m not coaching effort in that locker room. We need guard leadership on the floor. I can’t call a timeout. I only had one left. Just understand that we don’t need a 25-footer and then three in a row.”

OU had two chances to take the lead back, but they came up empty on both possessions, and Utah State guard Brock Miller buried the Sooners with a massive 3-pointer to push the lead to four points with 27 seconds left on the clock.

With 14 seconds left, Utah State missed their first free throw of the night, giving Oklahoma a glimmer of hope.

Jordan Goldwire had the ball with under 10 seconds left and the Sooners trailing by three points, but he opted to slip into the wide-open lane and cut the Aggie lead to 71-70 with six seconds left on the clock, which was exactly the play Moser said he wanted in that specific situation.

“With 14 (seconds) left, we attacked and we still had seven seconds,” Moser said. “You score it, now you're down one and you have a chance to press. We were trying to get a steal there, and then you get a chance for them to miss a free throw. Then you can attack again with seven seconds left.

“… It's different if it was like eight or seven seconds left and you've got to get a three. When (Goldwire) took it, there was a lot of time. We got to the rim, and that's why I wanted to have timeouts.”

OU got the ball back down 73-70 with 4.6 seconds left, but the Aggies fouled Goldwire before he could get a shot off, sealing the game for Utah State.

Though things flowed much better in the second half, OU’s offense got off to a slow start due to an over-reliance on the 3-ball.

In the first half, OU put up 19 shots from deep, only knocking down four of their efforts to shoot 21 percent from deep and 32 percent total from the field.

But at halftime, head coach Porter Moser made the necessary adjustments and got the Sooners, who entered the day leading the country in two-point field goal shooting percentage, playing more efficient offense.

Oklahoma big man Tanner Groves came alive in the second half, scoring 12 of his 16 points after the intermission to lead the OU in scoring.

“We felt like we we took a lot of good shots in the first half,” Hill said after the game. “But we felt like we needed to get it inside. Even if it was off the dribble, paint touches from the post, and then we can, from there we can work inside out and get 3's and still take good shots really.”

As OU cut down on 3-point heaves in the second half, they also took much better shots.

The Sooners knocked down 5-of-14 from beyond the arc in the second half, helloing continue to space the floor for the Oklahoma bigs.

Senior sharpshooter Umoja Gibson Oklahoma’s best 3-point shooter on the day, as Gibson knocked down 4-of-7 from 3, adding 16 points, but the Sooners were unable to overcome the early game struggles to pull off the victory.

Harkless and Hill also finished in double-figures for OU, adding 10 points each in the defeat.

Despite the loss, Moser was pleased with the experience his team got over the course of their four-day trip to Myrtle Beach, and he said the atmosphere against Utah State will do wonders to help prepare the Sooners for conference play and the NCAA Tournament.

“I definitely thought it was an NCAA tournament-type feel,” Moser said. “I think Utah State – they’re so old. They’re very old, skilled, experience. They’re an NCAA tournament team.

“… That’s what you want this time of year. That’s how you’re gonna grow. I’m disappointed we lost. The only thing we can do is we have to take away. We have to have some takeaways from this game and grow from it.”

The Sooners return home for one last game before Thanksgiving. Oklahoma squares off with Houston Baptist on Wednesday night as they try to get back on track before the holiday.

Wednesday’s contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma.