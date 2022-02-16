Oklahoma Falls to No. 20 Texas in Physical Overtime Contest

The Sooners were unable to avoid the season sweep against the Longhorns, falling 80-78 in overtime.

NORMAN — Oklahoma was unable to build off any momentum from last week.

Porter Moser’s Sooners were swept by No. 20 Texas on Tuesday night, falling 80-78 in overtime at Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma (14-12 overall, 4-9 in Big 12 play) hung tough with the Longhorns (19-7, 8-5) for the majority of the first half, but had to go into comeback mode after Texas went on a 15-3 run in the middle of the second half.

For the second straight game, the Sooners lost by just two points, something which Moser said is tough to swallow, but is a sign that the team is indeed improving.

“I’m miserable right now,” Moser said after the game in a Zoom press conference. “I’d tell you the guys are playing their butts off. What you do as a coach, especially in the first year, you’re trying not skip steps and keep improving.

“Are we better than a month ago? Hell yeah. We just played Texas Tech, Kansas and Texas, three of the top teams in the country. We’re playing hard enough. We have to play smart enough. We have to play smarter”

In the face of Texas’ incredibly physical defense, Sooners showed fight, but it appeared as if they would never get back over the hump.

Jordan Goldwire converted a tough layup through contact from Texas defender Courtney Ramey and hit the ensuing foul shot cut the lead to 56-55 with 5:24 left. Moments later, Jalen Hill again cut the deficit to one point with 4:43 left. But each time, the Longhorns were able to find an answer to extend the lead back out beyond one possession.

A final rally from Oklahoma got OU back in the game.

As the clock ticked under a minute to play, Goldwire was able to create space for himself off the dribble, laying in a shot off the glass from the low block to tie the game at 66-66.

On the other end, the Sooners got a defensive stop, giving OU the ball with a 19.4 seconds left and a chance to win the game.

Goldwire found Ethan Chargois wide open for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but the OU big man was unable to convert, sending the game to overtime.

‘We wanted Jordan to rip and drive,” Moser said. “They kind of bottled it up. Ethan kind of popped. Obviously we’d like him to roll but he popped. He actually got a wide open 3. But we were trying to get Jordan going downhill on a rip and drive we got earlier in the game.”

The Sooners again needed some heroics to extend the game, as Oklahoma trailed Texas 79-76 with 8.4 seconds left in overtime.

Texas wisely fouled Elijah Harkless with 6.7 seconds left, sending him to the line to shoot a pair of free throws.

The senior drained them both, but OU was unable to force a Texas turnover on the ensuing possession.

Marcus Carr made just one of his two free throws for the Longhorns. OU rebounded the missed free throw with under five seconds left on the clock, but the Sooners were unable to move the ball down the court and get a good look for the win.

The last second heave by Harkless ended up being the only field goal attempt the Sooners missed in overtime, but Oklahoma failed to set up any kind of play to make life easier on Harkless once Tanner Groves pulled down the rebound.

Elijah Harkless Sarah Phipps / USA TODAY NETWORK

“We’ve been there before. We were trying to outlet it deep,” Moser said. “… Unfortunately we had two bad turnovers and they had two offensive rebounds and we had a really bad foul 28 feet from the basket.

“… We're doing a lot of good things in overtime, made every shot and every free throw. But fouled, two turnovers and two offensive rebound.”

Harkless finished as OU’s leading scorer, finishing with 19 points and three rebounds. Goldwire was right behind him with 18 points, a rebound and an assist.

Gibson and Hill also finished scoring in double figures, adding 17 points and 16 points respectively.

Oklahoma won the overall rebounding battle 32-30, but Texas was able to convert seven offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points, which proved to be the difference as the Sooners only were able to tally five second-chance points.

“Those were key mishaps,”Moser said. “… You get a stop, you have to rebound it. We didn’t do it. They had two of them late. And in regulation, that one five-point stretch, they were timely offensive rebounds and we got stops.

“They really hurt us.”

The loss keeps OU firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, as the Sooners’ up-and-down journey through Big 12 play continues.

Oklahoma will have another chance to improve its resumé on Saturday, as the team heads to Ames with a chance to sweep the Iowa State Cyclones.

“This group has kept on fighting,” Moser said. “Every practice we’re fighting. There’s no question we’re better than a month ago. And there’s five regular-season games and a tournament. This team is not dead.”

Tip-off between OU and ISU is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

