Oklahoma gets three games rescheduled

Road trip to Texas and home games with TCU and Kansas State are back on the schedule

Three Oklahoma women's basketball games postponed by COVID-19 have been rescheduled, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

OU travels to face Texas on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Austin (start time TBD), then hosts TCU on Thursday, March 4 (5 p.m. tipoff), and Kansas State on Sunday, March 7 (3 p.m.)

Both home games will be available on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

OU is 7-9 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play after taking down Iowa State this week in Norman.

The Sooners visit West Virginia on Sunday (1 p.m. tipoff), and the game will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.