Oklahoma Lands Verbal Commitment from Local Product via Eastern Illinois

Sooners add former Edmond North state champ Marvin Johnson, who went the junior college route to Eastern Illinois before transferring back to his home state.

Oklahoma closed out new coach Porter Moser's first recruiting class on Sunday with a verbal commitment that fills out the Sooners' scholarship limit.

Marvin Johnson, a product of Ardmore via Edmond North High School, and a graduate transfer from Eastern Illinois via Coffeyville Junior College, has pledged to the Sooners, he announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Johnson played in 26 games last season and made 22 starts. He was named All-Ohio Valley Conference and ranked in the top 10 in the OVC in scoring (15.3 points per game), steals (1.9 per game)) and assists (4.7 per game).

He also scored in double figures in 23 of 26 games, including final nine games of the season, and scored 20 or more points in five games with a high of 28 against SIU-Edwardsville. Johnson posted five double-doubles during his senior season in 2020-21 as well.

Marvin Johnson EIU Athletics

As a junior, Johnson played in 26 games (nine starts) and averaged 8.8 points per game, including 11 games in double figures and a season-high 16 points four times.

Johnson started his college career at Coffeyville, helping the team to back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament. He was rated as the No. 25 juco prospect in the nation. As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a sophomore. and 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds per game as a freshman.

In high school in 2017, Johnson helped power Edmond North to its first state championship with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the state final victory over Booker T. Washington.

Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 11 and has long had Arkansas among his favorites for a move, but OU entered the fray after Moser hired David Patrick from the Razorbacks' staff.