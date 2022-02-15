Oklahoma Looking to Build on Last Week's Momentum Against Texas

After nearly notching a pair of top 10 wins last week, the Sooners return home to host No. 20 Texas.

With Selection Sunday less than four weeks away, the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off their best week of play in over a month.

The Sooners (14-11 overall, 4-8 in Big 12 play), are fresh off an upset win of No. 11-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, OU pushed the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks to the brink inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Now, Porter Moser’s team returns home with their sights set on the potential for another ranked win, this time the No. 20 Texas Longhorns.

A little over a month ago, the Longhorns brushed the Sooners aside 66-52. Texas’ defense suffocated the Sooners, forcing 17 turnovers, but Oklahoma has improved a lot since the first meeting in Austin.

“We're not trying to do too much,” Moser said during a Zoom press conference on Monday. “… The ball's popping, the ball's moving and we're controlling tempo.

“… I think the ball is moving better because we're not trying to do it all ourselves.”

The past two games, Oklahoma’s commitment to simplicity and ball movement has paid dividends. The Sooners averaged 69.5 points per game against the Red Raiders and the Jayhawks, even though OU turned the ball over 18 times against Texas Tech.

Oklahoma has improved in another facet as well, helping the Sooners hang tight in their last two contests.

Moser said he thinks his team is better adjusted to the physicality of the Big 12 by now, something the Longhorns exploited in the first meeting between the two sides.

“They were physical at every position,” Moser said. “I can’t just blame it on our young guys. Our old guys got out-physical-ed, at every spot.

“… We let the physicality bother us. That’s the first thing when we watched the tape, we’re much better. Texas Tech is the same way, and we handled it much better. I think we’re much better than what we were a month ago.”

The increased physicality has been combined with a better understand of the defense, something Tanner Groves things will help the Sooners level the season series with Texas.

“I just think as a team we're going to stay more connected as a team on the defensive end,” Groves said on Monday. “We just have to limit the turnovers and do a good job on the glass. We can't let them beat us too much on the offensive glass.

“If we're able to control the turnovers, bring our physicality into the game and come down with more rebounds, then I think that we can win."

The stakes against Texas will be massive. On top of a win over a bitter rival, a victory would likely put an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament clearly in focus for the Sooners, save a late-season collapse.

Moser said the team is well aware of what the victory could do for their tournament resumé, and that the Longhorns will get OU’s best shot.

“Every game is an opportunity. They know,” Moser said. “We’ve played everyone in this league. They know every team is an elite team, every team is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team.

“… We know we’ve got to win it. We’ve got to win some of these.”

Oklahoma will get its shot to exact revenge on Texas a 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, and the contest inside the Lloyd Noble Center will be broadcast on ESPN2.

