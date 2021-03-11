Oklahoma looks to keep Big 12 run alive versus shorthanded Jayhawks

Down a starter in forward David McCormack, the Kansas Jayhawks will have to overcome the absence of their big to dispatch the Sooners and punch their ticket to the Big 12 semifinals

The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners finally got back into the win column to tip off the 2021 Big 12 Tournament journey from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Their reward?

The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks.

After dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years early in February, Kansas won seven of their last eight to close the season, including handing the No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears their only loss of the season.

When the squads take the floor for their third matchup of the season on Thursday evening, there will be a notable omission.

Jayhawk forward David McCormack didn’t make the trip to Kansas City due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Kansas down a starter and their second leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

“Obviously McCormack’s a huge key for them and he’s a good player as well,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said after his team beat Iowa State on Wednesday night. “But yeah, they’ll play great. We’ve got to raise our level, we’ve got to play better and we understand how tough that’s going to be.”

While the Sooners got back on track in their first round matchup against the Cyclones, they struggled to close out the ballgame. Leading by 19 points at one point in the second half, sloppy play allowed ISU to cut the lead to just four points before OU iced the game at the free throw line.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball and take better shots down the stretch,” sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon said. “Just win better, finish out the game in the right way, and we’ll get back to that tomorrow.”

To top the Jayhawks, the Sooners are going to need contributions out of their entire bench yet again. All eight Oklahoma players who touched the floor against the Cyclones scored, and every player except Umoja Gibson knocked down multiple shots.

The re-emergence of Kur Kuath will be big for the Sooners as well, as they can use his defensive contributions to spark easy offense in transition against the otherwise stout Jayhawk defense. Without McCormack, Kruger said he could use Kuath’s size to cause matchup problems for Bill Self.

Kur Kuath Pool photo / Danny Medley

“When we’ve got a big guy out there it makes it a little bit more difficult to find a matchup,” Kruger said. “We’ll get (Kuath) and Brady (Manek) in there, and Victor (Iwuakor’s) ready.

“If they go small, Victor’s activity and energy is good as well.”

Both Kuath’s blocks and Elijah Harkless’ five steals allowed OU to get out and run against Iowa State, allowing them to build their 19-point second half lead.

“We got the most easy buckets we’ve had in any other games before tonight,” Harmon said after the win over the Cyclones. “We got out in transition, we were attacking, then we started knocking down 3’s.”

Elijah Harkless Ty Russell / OU Athletics

In the end, the Sooners are likely to lean on their First Team All-Big 12 selection Austin Reaves down the stretch. When Oklahoma beat Kansas in February, Reaves shot a pedestrian 3-of-11 form the floor, but he was able to get to the free throw line 11 times, knocking down 10 of his attempts from the charity stripe.

An improved shooting performance from the Sooner senior could put even more pressure on the Jayhawks to overcome the absence of McCormack.

“When me and (Reaves) are hitting it like that,” Harmon said, “everybody just kind of feeds off of that.”

Austin Reaves Ty Russell / OU Athletics

A loss against the Jayhawks likely won’t hurt Oklahoma’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament, but a win could help the Sooners start to climb back up the board after their late-season collapse. OU entered Wednesday projected as a 6-seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

The Sooners and the Jayhawks are scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night from the T-Mobile arena in Kansas City. The winner will meet the winner of the matchup between Texas Tech and Texas in the conference semifinal.

“We all know KU,” Harmon said. “We all know how great of a team they are, how great coached they are.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight for 40 minutes.”