Oklahoma men's basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Parker Thune

SI Sooners can confirm that a men's basketball player tested positive for COVID-19 last week, as first reported by Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman.

Kruger and his staff have since altered the structure of their practices in response to the positive test, and as the season creeps ever closer, the Oklahoma head coach acknowledged in a Wednesday press conference that the upcoming season would bring plenty of uncertainty.

“Without question, there’ll be a lot of postponements in the season ahead," Kruger noted. "Rosters from one game to the next are going to be different.”

Kruger noted that Stetson and Miami had already shelved plans to play their season opener. However, for the moment, Oklahoma's Nov. 25 date with UTSA doesn't appear to be in any imminent danger.

Kruger stated that he's preparing several of his players to play multiple positions on the floor, seemingly hedging his bets in the event that the program encounters attrition due to the virus.

“I feel great about the interchangeable parts, the versatility," said Kruger. "Several guys can play more than one or two positions. We can play bigger; we can go smaller.”

Men's Basketball

