Oklahoma Misses out on Former 5-Star Shooting Guard Bryce Thompson

The Oklahoma Sooners have missed out on a former Oklahoma high school basketball star.

Former 5-star shooting guard Bryce Thompson announced his intentions to transfer to Oklahoma State, picking the Cowboys over Oklahoma and Tulsa.

A product of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Thompson played last season for Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks. In his lone season in Lawrence, Thompson averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Thompson was rated the No. 21 recruit overall in bu 247 Sports in the 2020 class, and was ranked the fourth best shooting guard.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard’s time in Kansas was hampered by injuries as he was never really able to get into rhythm for Self.

The freshman averaged 17.1 minutes per game last season, with his best performance coming against Gonzaga in November.

After a season derailed by injuries, Thompson only scored in double figures three times last season Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Thompson scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, adding three rebounds, and assist and two steals. He scored in double figures on two other occasions, and finished the season shooting 42 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range.

Though they ultimately lost out on Thompson, Porter Moser has still done a remarkable job rebuilding his roster through the portal. Eastern Washington’s Tanner and Jacob Groves, Duke’s Jordan Goldwire and SMU’s Ethan Chargois have all joined the Sooners, and Moser has two more available scholarships to fill.