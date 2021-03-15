Oklahoma-Missouri NCAA Tournament tipoff time, TV network announced
The time, TV and venue of Oklahoma’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Missouri on Saturday was announced Sunday night.
No. 8-seed OU will take on 9-seed Mizzou at 6:25 p.m. CT.
The game will be played inside massive Lucas Oil Stadium — home of the Indianapolis Colts — and will be shown live on TNT. Lucas Oil is so large it’s been split into two venues: the Equality side (north) and the Unity side (south).
CBS’s broadcast team for OU-Mizzou is Tom McCarthy on play-by-play, analyst Avery Johnson and reporter Lauren Shehadi.
OU is 15-10, Missouri is 16-9.
The winner of the Sooners-Tigers showdown advances to the second round, where No. 1 overall seed and undefeated Gonzaga (26-0) likely awaits. The Zags play the winner of the Norfolk State-Appalachian State play-in game.