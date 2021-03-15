FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma-Missouri NCAA Tournament tipoff time, TV network announced

OU and Mizzou play Saturday night in Indianapolis as the first round of March Madness gets underway
The time, TV and venue of Oklahoma’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Missouri on Saturday was announced Sunday night.

No. 8-seed OU will take on 9-seed Mizzou at 6:25 p.m. CT.

The game will be played inside massive Lucas Oil Stadium — home of the Indianapolis Colts — and will be shown live on TNT. Lucas Oil is so large it’s been split into two venues: the Equality side (north) and the Unity side (south).

CBS’s broadcast team for OU-Mizzou is Tom McCarthy on play-by-play, analyst Avery Johnson and reporter Lauren Shehadi.

OU is 15-10, Missouri is 16-9.

The winner of the Sooners-Tigers showdown advances to the second round, where No. 1 overall seed and undefeated Gonzaga (26-0) likely awaits. The Zags play the winner of the Norfolk State-Appalachian State play-in game.

