Oklahoma Offers 2023 In-State SG Parker Friedrichsen

The Bixby, OK product has received attention from several Oklahoma schools including Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.

Oklahoma basketball is keeping busy on the recruiting trail as the summer rolls along with another offer handed down on Sunday night to an in-state product.

2023 shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen out of Bixby High School in Bixby, OK announced on social media that Sooners head coach Porter Moser had officially extended an offer to bring him to Norman in the future.

Friedrichsen is not yet rated on the major recruiting services, but his upside as a college prospect is obvious. The 6-foot-3, 165-pounder possesses solid handles with an outside shot that will certainly translate to the next level. With the ability to bulk up with college trainers, he can quickly become a fun player.

Friedrichsen has now garnered an offer from each of the major in-state programs with Oklahoma’s offer joining one from Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oral Roberts. He has also received offers from Illinois, Iowa and Virginia Tech among others.

The Tulsa kid will definitely be a player worth keeping an eye on in the coming season as he continues to get more attention and his recruiting rankings start to come in.