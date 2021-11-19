Oklahoma Outlasts East Carolina in Myrtle Beach Opener

Sooners put five players in double figures and get a late defensive surge to open the tournament with a win.

Oklahoma put five players in double figures and rode an extended defensive surge in the second half to beat East Carolina on Thursday night in the Sooners’ opener at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire scored 13 and Tanner Groves had 12 as the Sooners (3-0) advanced to play the winner of Old Dominion-Indiana State on Friday at the HTC Center in Conway, SC.

Elijah Harkless vs. ECU OU Athletics

The Pirates (3-1) had cut a 12-point OU lead to three, but the Oklahoma defense held them scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 minutes as the Sooners rebuilt their lead.

Still, ECU rallied.

Tristen Newton’s 3 trimmed it to 77-74 with 11 seconds left, but Goldwire buried two free throws with 5.7 seconds to play to ice it.

Groves battled four trouble and played just 22 minutes. he came back in with four fouls with 3:48 to play, but he made it less than a minute before picking up his fifth. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Elijah Harkless’ drive and dump-off to Rick Issanza for a dunk made it 68-63 with five minutes to play, and Jalen Hill’s steal led to a Goldwire jumper that put the Sooners up 70-63.

Goldwire fed to Hill for a corner 3 that made it 73-66, but Tremont Robinson-White buried a quick 3 on the other end to cut OU’s lead to four with 2:19 to play.

The first half was back and forth with five lead changes and seven ties.

Ten players scored for Oklahoma before halftime, but the Sooners struggled with 10 first-half turnovers.

OU scored on eight of its last 10 first-half possessions and shot 65 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, but the Sooners struggled to maintain rhythm on offense with all the turnovers.

Groves scored nine in the first half, including five straight off a putback and a 3-pointer. Gibson scored eight, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Groves opened the second half with a three-point play, and after Gibson’s steal, Harkless scored on a putback to give the Sooners their largest lead to that point of 44-38.

Goldwire’s wide-open 3 put the Sooners up 47-42, and Hill’s two-handed dunk off a feed from Bijan Cortes with 16:31 to play stretched it to 51-44.

Two free throws from Hill built the Sooners’ lead to 53-44.

Harkless’ 3 made it 56-48, and Ethan Chargois’ baseline dunk on a bounce pass from Jacob Groves put the Sooners back in front by nine.

OU finally built that lead to double digits on Gibson’s 3 with 11 minutes to play. Gibson found himself wide open after a Harkless offensive board and kickout to Goldwire, who whipped a quick pass to Gibson at the top of the circle.

Groves had 12 points and six rebounds and was 4-of-7 from the field, but picked up his fourth foul at 7:29 on a layup by Alanzo Frink that made it 66-58.

ECU added a 3 from Tremont Robinson-White that cut the Sooners’ lead to 66-61, and Ludgy Debaut scored to cut it to three and set up the frenetic finish.