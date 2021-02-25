Oklahoma, Robertson dominate TCU

Robertson drops six 3s and scores 28 to lead Sooners to an easy victory

FORT WORTH, TX — Taylor Robertson drained six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Oklahoma to a 76-60 win over TCU on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

The Sooners (9-10 overall, 6-8 Big 12) got 16 points from Gabby Gregory and 12 from Madi Williams to win for the third time in their last four games.

TCU (8-11, 3-11) got 17 points from Tavy Diggs.

The game was made up from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 9.

OU shot 49 percent from the field, including a 10-of-30 performance from 3-point range. Gregory and Skylar Vann each hit a pair of 3s, but it was Robertson’s 6-of-11 marksmanship that fueled the Sooners.

Oklahoma also was perfect from the free throw line (10-of-10) and the defense came up with 11 steals, blocked four shots and forced 18 total turnovers.

OU never trailed after the 5:55 mark of the first quarter and led by as many at 26 points (53-27) in the third quarter.

The Sooners have just three games left on the schedule: Saturday at Texas, and March 4 and March 7 against TCU and Kansas State, respectively.