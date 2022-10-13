Oklahoma Selected No. 7 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Big 12 basketball preseason poll has been released ahead of the 2022-23 season, and Oklahoma is in a familiar spot.

The Sooners were selected seventh by the league’s coaches heading into the new season, the same spot they were picked a year ago in the preseason poll and also the same place they finished last season.

Heading into the second year under head coach Porter Moser, Oklahoma will once again be sporting a lot of new faces on the roster that will play heavy minutes.

Transfer guards Joe Bamisile and Grant Sherfield are both expected to be in the starting lineup joining a handful of key returning players such as Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves, C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.

In addition to several transfer additions, Moser and company added quality production that will likely play a role in their freshman class headlined by Otega Oweh and Milos Uzan.

Sitting atop the poll are the Baylor Bears, who narrowly edge out the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears were last the preseason pick ahead of the 2020-21 season, a year in which they went on to win the national title.

Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech round out the teams in front of the Sooners with Iowa State, West Virginia and Kansas State residing behind them.

Oklahoma opens the 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup with Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 25 before starting the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Sam Houston State in Norman.