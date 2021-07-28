Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Sets Myrtle Beach Schedule

OU opens the tournament against East Carolina, then faces Indiana State or ODU.
Oklahoma got its marching orders for the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Wednesday.

The Sooners open the three-day tournament against East Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 18, in the HTS Center in Conway, SC.

The Pirates played only 19 games last season and went 8-11, with losses in their last five games and five cancellations in the month of February.

OU’s second-round opponent will be either Indiana State or Old Dominion on Friday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT. The Sycamores were 15-10 last season, while the Monarchs were 15-8.

The final round is set for Sunday, Nov. 21. Davidson, New Mexico State, Penn and Utah State are on the other side of the bracket.

OU is coming off a 16-11 season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament second round. The Sooners have an almost entirely new team in 2021, starting with Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser’s hire to replace the retired Lon Kruger.

