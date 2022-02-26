Oklahoma Survives Oklahoma State in Bedlam Overtime Thriller

Up double digits down the stretch, the Sooners had to sweat out a win against the Cowboys to keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive.

NORMAN — The Sooners aren’t dead yet.

Entering the final three games of the regular season, Oklahoma likely needs to win three straight contests to feel good about its NCAA Tournament chances.

OU took a crucial first step on Saturday morning, staving off a late run by the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win 66-62 in overtime inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

The win snapped a four-game Bedlam losing streak for Oklahoma, and moved the Sooners to 15-14 on the season (5-11 in Big 12 play), and dropped OSU to 13-15 (6-10).

With four minutes left to go in regulation, OU appeared to be in complete control of the contest.

Up 11 points, the Sooners just needed to take care of the basketball and string together a few buckets to finish off their in-state rivals and take another step toward the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, OU stacked bad possession on bad possession and opened the door for a late Cowboy rally.

Issac Likekele found OSU center Moussa Cisse rolling to the basket to flush an authoritative dunk, completing a 13-6 run to tie the game with 7.9 seconds remaining in the game.

On the ensuing possession, Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire was able to create some space for himself, but his mid-range jumper rattled around the rim before falling to the floor, sending the game to overtime.

Buoyed by the lifeline, the Cowboys took control of the game in overtime for the first time since the opening moments of the first half.

OSU took the lead on the first possession of overtime, setting the stage for a back-and-forth extra period in which there were four lead changes.

Tanner Groves put Oklahoma up 64-62 with a pair of free throws, but just like in regulation, the Cowboys would have one last chance to decide the game.

This time, there would be no Cisse to come to the Cowboys’ rescue, as the big man had fouled out on the previous possession.

Marvin Johnson ensured there would be little drama to close overtime.

The Sooner transfer forced a steal off the inbounds play, taking the ball coast-to-coast himself to hit the game-sealing lay-up.

Johnson finished with 10 points, but his four in overtime proved to be the difference.

Besides Johnson, four other Sooners finished scoring in double figures.

Tanner Groves paced OU with 14 points, Goldwire and Umoja Gibson both added 13 points to the cause, and Jacob Groves scored 10 points as well.

Oklahoma State’s hot finish to the game wiped away what was a pretty good defensive performance for the Sooners over the first 30 minutes of the contest.

OU held the Cowboys to 38 percent shooting from the floor, including an impressive first half display where Oklahoma State only scored 19 points.

The win snapped a four-game skid for Oklahoma, and launches the Sooners into what should be a dramatic close to the season.

OU likely needs to beat West Virginia, as well as traveling to Manhattan to beat the Kansas State Wildcats to punch its ticket to the Big Dance in a couple of weeks, save a run in Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament.

Up first, the Sooners will have their chance to sweep the Mountaineers, as OU hosts West Virginia on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Mountaineers is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

