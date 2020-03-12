The University of Oklahoma announced Thursday that is is suspending all athletic competitions as well as out-of-season practices and workouts until further notice, due to growing fears of the Coronavirus pandemic.

OU announced the decision on its social media channels after the NCAA canceled the rest of its winter and spring championships and the Big 12 Conference announced the suspension of all sports.

“This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors,” the OU press release said, “and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate.

OU also announced that information tickets purchased directly through the OU athletic ticket office for events effected by the cancellations will be announced later.

