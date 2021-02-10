FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma takes down Iowa State 67-61

Behind another monster night from Madi Williams, Sooners get back on winning track
NORMAN — After a cold-shooting start, Oklahoma built an early 10-point lead, then weathered the storm in a 67-61 victory over Iowa State Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Madi Williams had a monster night for the Sooners with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Gabby Gregory had 15 and 7, and freshman Neveah Tot had career-highs with 14 points and three made threes to key the win.

OU improves to 7-9 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State falls to 12-8 and 7-9.

“Both teams tonight I thought tonight were really cold,” said OU coach Sherri Coale. “Uncharacteristic 3-point shooting from both. Maybe it was the defense. Maybe it was the temperature outside. Who knows?”

The win puts OU back in the win column after a difficult 91-64 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Coale said, “for their defensive focus, for their continued belief, for how connected they were, for their response after the loss we had this weekend.”

The Sooners now head to West Virginia for a 2 p.m. game Sunday.

