Oklahoma Tips Off Porter Moser Era in Style

NORMAN — The page has officially turned on Oklahoma basketball.

Under the leadership of first-year OU head coach Porter Moser, a squad returning just three major contributors from last year’s NCAA Tournament team tipped off their season in exhibition play on Monday night, beating the Rogers State Hillcats 106-57 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser’s team wasted no time getting going, shooting the Hillcats out of the arena in the first half.

Putting up 53 points in the opening 20 minutes, the Sooners shot 12-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half, created mostly off a great ball movement. Oklahoma’s passing looked crisp despite it being their first outing as a team, dishing out 14 assists in the opening half alone and 25 total assists on the evening.

Umoja Gibson and Eastern Washington transfer Jacob Groves led the 3-point barrage, as the duo combined to shoot 10-of-10 from deep.

Jacob Groves led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 for the night. Groves also pulled down one rebound and doled out one assist in his 17 minutes of action.

Gibson finished second on the team with 19 points, finishing the night shooting 7-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3. The senior also added two rebounds and two assists, capping off his outing.

Moser’s style of basketball is predicated off of great defense leading to easy offense in transition, but the Sooners didn’t get much of a chance to get out and run against Rogers State, finishing with just seven fast break points.

Still, OU brought the intensity on the defensive end, holding the Hillcats to 40.0 percent shooting from the field and forcing 14 turnovers.

Oklahoma did cash in for 22 points off of Rogers State turnovers, however, a nice foundation to build off of as the season progresses.

Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire logged 19 minutes of action, dishing out four assists to coincide with his four points and two rebounds.

Tanner Groves, the Big Sky Player of the Year last year at Eastern Washington, had a modest debut. Moser only handed him 18 minutes of action, where added two points, grabbed three rebounds and grabbed two assists.

Monday night also gave Oklahoma fans their first look at freshmen C.J. Noland, Alston Mason and Bijan Cortes.

Noland finished with 13 points, followed by Cortes and Mason who both added six points.

Oklahoma gets the 2021-22 basketball season started for real in their season opener against Northwestern State on Nov. 7. Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

