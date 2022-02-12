Oklahoma Trying to End 29-Year Drought Against No. 8 Kansas

The Sooners got back on track against Texas Tech, but face another Goliath on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS — Oklahoma got back on track on Wednesday, but now the Sooners have a massive undertaking ahead.

On Saturday morning, the Sooners will take the trip to Phog Allen Fieldhouse, an arena in which they haven’t won since 1993, a span of 19 consecutive contests.

This year’s Oklahoma squad (14-10 overall, 4-7 in Big 12 play) won’t be concerned about that history, as Porter Moser’s team continues to try and claw its way to the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll be riding high off the win against the Red Raiders in the middle of the week, but Moser said the group understands there is still plenty of work to be done between now and the end of the season.

“We needed it,” Moser said Friday of the victory over the No. 9-ranked Red Raiders. “ … (The team) knows how big it was to keep having to try to put big wins in the bank. We know what's ahead of us. We've got a huge task ahead of us, but it's an opportunity. It's why you play.”

To string together two wins in a row, the Sooners have to pull another upset, this time against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2).

Oklahoma lost the first matchup of the season against Bill Self’s Jayhawks 67-64 in January, a task Moser believes will only be made harder as OU hits the road Saturday.

“They're going to really be physical,” Moser said. “They execute their stuff and I personally think they run a lot faster at home. I think they really get that thing going.

“ … Anybody (on the floor) can bring it out and they just go. And so you really got to get back and control that tempo, that crowd in that arena. They really get that thing flying up the court, especially at home.”

On top of the raucous crowd, the OU defense also will have to contain one of the best scorers in the Big 12.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji enters the contest averaging 20.3 points per game and is shooting an impressive 51.4 percent from the field.

Oklahoma held Agbaji well below his average in the first meeting in Norman, only allowing Kansas’ leading scorer to add 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. But it’ll be even harder to contain the Jayhawk star for a second consecutive contest.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the country, hands down,” Moser said. “I think he’s one the best clutch players in the country.”

To counter Agbaji, the Sooners will need someone to step up and have an impressive scoring outburst of their own.

Against the Red Raiders, guard Umoja Gibson did the job, knocking down eight 3s en route to a 30-point performance.

Teammate Elijah Harkless said he thinks Gibson will be able to parlay the performance into another strong showing largely due to Gibson's work ethic.

“He puts in the work,” Harkless said on Friday. “I think he'll keep it up just because he works so hard every day. Even after a good game like that, he's right back in the gym like he had no points.

“I believe in the work that he puts in. I think he'll have an amazing outing at Allen Fieldhouse, so I can't wait to see him do that."

Harkless has found his shot a bit himself, posting three straight games in double-digits.

But to pull the upset, the Sooners may need someone like Tanner Groves to get back on track.

The Eastern Washington transfer scored 23 points in Bedlam last Saturday, but sandwiched his performance against Oklahoma State with a four-point showing against Auburn and a two-point performance against Texas Tech.

Groves famously put up a career-high 32 points against the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament last year for EWU, but only scored eight points against Kansas in the first meeting this season.

Even if Groves doesn’t end up leading Oklahoma in scoring, Moser will be looking to him, Harkless, Gibson and Jordan Goldwire for leadership to help shepherd the team through the intense atmosphere that awaits in Lawrence.

“The Phog is one of the elite of the elite atmospheres,” Moser said. “We've played in some good atmospheres. They’ve played in some noisy atmospheres. It’s an opportunity for leadership. ... They get running in that environment and you have to really control the pace if it gets loud.

“We’ve played in some loud atmospheres and we need veterans to step up.”

The Sooners get their chance to buck history Saturday at noon, and the contest will be broadcast on CBS.

