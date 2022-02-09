With Texas Tech up Next, Oklahoma Has An  Opportunity to Get Well Fast

The Sooners desperately need a win, and a victory over the No. 9 Red Raiders could spark OU's season.

The Oklahoma Sooners still believe in a path to the NCAA Tournament, but Porter Moser’s team will need to start turning close losses into wins to get there.

Now 13-10 on the year and 3-7 in Big 12 play, the Sooners return home reeling from a Bedlam loss to host the No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Losers of seven of its last eight, OU will have a chance to once again pull out of a nose dive with a huge ranked win at Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night. But the Sooners are going to need more positive contributions from the starting lineup to get the job done.

In last Saturday’s loss at Oklahoma State, Elijah Harkless and Tanner Groves led the way. The duo combined for 35 of Oklahoma’s 55 points against the Cowboys, but the rest of the team only combined to shoot 7-of-32 from the field.

“We just have to have more guys playing well in the same night,” Moser said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “Who really played well against Oklahoma State?

“ …Three of our starters combined for 2-for-21 and our fourth starter had eight turnovers. If you would have told me that stat about four of our starters and I might have said we'd lose by 20 or 25. We just have to play better. We have to play better, we have to coach better and try to move forward.”

If Umoja Gibson could get back on track, it would go a long way to helping out the Oklahoma offense.

The Cowboys ensured the explosive scorer wouldn’t have any success in Stillwater, holding Gibson to two points on 0-of-6 shooting from the floor, but Gibson still has drained 3-pointers at a 36.0 percent clip this season.

Gibson will be a necessary weapon against the Red Raider defense, which continues to be one of the top units not only in the Big 12 but in the entire country.

“It’s hard to get to the rim against Texas Tech,” Moser said. “I think they’re No. 1 in the country in giving up 2s. They’re really hard to get to the rim.

“Once you start to dribble, they’re flying at you. So you’re gonna have to hit some 3s to loosen it up.”

Despite the recent shooting struggles, Moser said he’s confident the entire team will continue to keep shooting and that they’ll find their shooting stroke again.

“We just have to keep reppin’ it out and get our confidence going,” Moser said. “We looked at every shot. We had two shots where we didn’t have anyone within eight feet of us. You have to see it going in and fight through it.

“ … The basketball gods reward reps. You have to fight through it. Some of our guys’ shooting percentages aren’t indicative of what they can do, so you have to keep getting to the gym.”

The Sooners will get their chance to get back on track on Wednesday, and tip-off between OU and the Red Raiders is scheduled for 8 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“I think the guys have said, ‘now is the time’ for a handful of games,” Moser said. “They know how big every game is.

“ … Our mindset is opportunity, play better, chase getting better. That’s our mentality.”

